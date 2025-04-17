Fightful Select has confirmed that AEW is no longer working with producer Sarah Stock. At this time, no official reason has been provided for her departure.

Stock, who joined AEW two years ago, was recognized backstage for her firm approach to production and coaching. Prior to her time with AEW, she served as a producer for WWE from 2015 to 2020.

Though she stepped away from in-ring competition after 2015, Stock briefly returned for a series of tag team matches in Mexico in 2022. She has not wrestled since.

While details surrounding her release remain unclear, sources indicate that Stock had raised concerns about recent changes to AEW’s mental health program. However, it is not confirmed whether those concerns played a role in her departure.

Josh Alexander made his AEW debut during last night’s episode of Dynamite, seemingly joining forces with The Don Callis Family.

Pwinsider is reporting that Alexander was spotted earlier today in Boston, Massachusetts, where AEW Collision: Spring Breakthru will take place tonight.

The AEW Collision special will be broadcast live on TNT starting at 8:00 PM EST, emanating from Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway.