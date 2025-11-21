A top executive behind the scenes at AEW is preparing for his final weekend with the company.

AEW’s Senior Marketing Director of Live Events Jeremy Flynn took to social media on Friday to reveal that Saturday’s AEW Full Gear 2025 pay-per-view will officially mark his last event with AEW.

Flynn noted that he’s stepping away to launch his own venture, a decision he framed as both exciting and emotional.

“This is bittersweet, but this Saturday will be my last event with AEW,” Flynn wrote via X earlier today. “I have an opportunity to work for my own company and spend more time with family.”

The AEW executive continued, “AEW has been like family and I appreciate the opportunity from Tony Khan. Wishing nothing but continued success for AEW!”

Flynn came aboard in May 2024, bringing with him a background in live events and arena operations. Before arriving in AEW, he worked as the Senior Director of Marketing, Live Events for Professional Bull Riders, and previously handled sales and marketing for Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas. He also holds an MBA from the University of Central Arkansas.

AEW Full Gear 2025 is scheduled to take place this Saturday, November 22, live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Keep up with all of the AEW Full Gear 2025 spoilers and news updates here at WrestlingHeadlines.com leading up to Saturday’s highly-anticipated pay-per-view event.

Advertised for the November 22 pay-per-view are the following matches:

* Hangman Page (c) vs. Samoa Joe – Steel Cage match for AEW World Championship

* Darby Allin vs. Pac

* Casino Gauntlet match for the inaugural AEW National Championship

* Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Mark Briscoe – No Disqualification match for the AEW TNT Championship

* Boom & Doom (“Big Boom!” A.J. and Q. T. Marshall) (with Big Justice) vs. RPG Vice (Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta)

* Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. Bang Bang Gang (Austin Gunn and Juice Robinson) vs. Big Bill and Bryan Keith vs. The Outrunners (Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd) – $200,000 Four-way tag team match

* Kris Statlander (c) vs. Mercedes Moné – AEW Women’s World Championship match

* Brodido (Bandido and Brody King) (c) vs. FTR(Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) – AEW World Tag Team Championship

* Kenny Omega and Jurassic Express (“Jungle” Jack Perry and Luchasaurus) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) and Josh Alexander – $1,000,000 Trios match

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/22 for live AEW PPV results coverage of AEW Full Gear 2025!