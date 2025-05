Congratulations are in order for a top pro wrestling couple.

AEW star Konosuke Takeshita of The Don Callis Family and Yuka Sakazaki surfaced via social media on Tuesday to announce that they have gotten married.

“They mean more to me than anything—even myself,” Sakazaki wrote as the caption to photos of herself with Takeshita and their dog. “They are my world.”

She continued, “My heart. My everything.”

“The Alpha” also hopped on Instagram and shared a similar post.