During a recent appearance on “Vlad TV,” Swerve Strickland elaborated on the news that surfaced in August 2024 after he renewed his contract with AEW.

As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, while WWE was interested in signing Strickland and Prince Nana, WWE executives allegedly regarded Strickland’s new AEW deal as “bad to pro wrestling” because it exceeded what WWE would deem an appropriate market value for the promotion.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On WWE’s view on his market value: “I don’t think their value is fair. I don’t think they market anybody’s value as fair, really.”

On Booker T saying he was treated fairly in WWE: “That’s not what happened when Vince said the N-word in front of you. That’s not being treated fair, my opinion. To that statement, it’s not what even what I’m saying. I’m saying what people are saying. I’m saying what your audience is saying. So it’s not just me just talking out of my ass out of nowhere. It’s what your audience has been complaining about for the better part of two, three years from not seeing Black talent even getting singles matches on PLEs and stuff like that. Now, those guys are on socials more, they talk back and forth with the fans a little bit more. So you can’t ignore that anymore.”

On Triple H’s comments about “not seeing color” at a WWE press conference: “Since that quote, you’re hearing quotes from Triple H saying he doesn’t see color in press conference so after someone actually calling them out at their press conference, saying, ‘Oh, why is there no African-American talent? You put the Black celebrities in the audience.’ Those Black celebrities, who I know and I’m friends with, they want to see the same people that represent them perform at these shows, and they’re not seeing that. I’m not saying anything brutal or mean or disrespectful to the company. I’m just regurgitating what your fanbase is telling you, that you’re not hearing and giving what they’re giving. So it’s not just me like, ‘Oh, woe is me, I’m bitter.’ I moved on, and I got my money, and I created my own values.”

The Rock has addressed rumors that he disliked CM Punk, clarifying that they are on good terms.

This comes after an Instagram video claimed The Rock opposed Punk headlining WrestleMania. The Rock replied, writing,

“First of all, Punk and I have become good buddies over the years. We’re solid. Secondly, whatever match making scenario is best for true long term (not short term) business success- that will be our Mania main event. Lastly, you’re clown.”

Charlotte Flair made a return at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble, winning the Women’s Royal Rumble match after recovering from an injury. She is set to compete at WrestleMania 41 against Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship.

In an interview with The Independent, Flair emphasized that she has no intention of slowing down despite her time away. She said,

“I don’t plan on slowing down, that’s not why I came back. I haven’t held that title. It’s still something new, and so is [the Women’s World Title]. I was the inaugural Raw Women’s Champion, so these titles match my DNA. Every time one of those is raised… [it affects me], but I haven’t held those two.”