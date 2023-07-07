The Bloodline saga in WWE has been widely praised by all facets of the pro wrestling industry, with fans, wrestlers, and critics from all around the world consistently weighing in on the drama between Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, The Usos, and the Wiseman Paul Heyman.

AEW star Malakai Black spoke about the popular WWE storyline during a recent interview on the Undisputed podcast with host Bobby Fish. The House of Black leader begins by openly commending Roman Reigns for the difficult road he traveled before complimenting the entire group for putting together one of the most thrilling stories in wrestling. He adds that Heyman is most likely involved.

I have a lot of love for Roman (Reigns) because of the road he’s traveled. I think The Bloodline stuff is probably some of the best storyline in wrestling that we’ve seen in — oh my God, it’s so compelling, it’s so good. I’m sure that (Paul) Heyman has his hands in that as well…

The Bloodline saga continues on tomorrow’s episode of WWE SmackDown as the Usos will hold “The Trial of Roman Reigns” six days after Jey Uso pinned the Tribal Chief at Money In The Bank, his first pinfall loss since 2019.

