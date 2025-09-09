Hechicero has made AEW history.

The masked member of The Don Callis Family has become the first person to be under a simultaneous double multi-year contract.

During a recent interview with FOX Sports Mexico, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about still being under a long-term contract with CMLL, while also confirming that he has officially inked a full-length deal with AEW as well.

“I thank everyone from the media [and] the fans who had been asking,” Hechicero began. “Yes, I can confirm I am part of All Elite Wrestling. I am still linked with CMLL, which is something I want to thank Salvador Lutteroth [and] Tony Khan for, for the trust given to me.”

The Don Callis Family member continued, “I am the first wrestler to have a double multi-year deal, and I take that with a lot of responsibility because it reinforces the alliance, how CMLL keeps expanding its’ wrestling, and of course the global dominance that AEW has.”