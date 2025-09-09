Hechicero has made AEW history.
The masked member of The Don Callis Family has become the first person to be under a simultaneous double multi-year contract.
During a recent interview with FOX Sports Mexico, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about still being under a long-term contract with CMLL, while also confirming that he has officially inked a full-length deal with AEW as well.
“I thank everyone from the media [and] the fans who had been asking,” Hechicero began. “Yes, I can confirm I am part of All Elite Wrestling. I am still linked with CMLL, which is something I want to thank Salvador Lutteroth [and] Tony Khan for, for the trust given to me.”
The Don Callis Family member continued, “I am the first wrestler to have a double multi-year deal, and I take that with a lot of responsibility because it reinforces the alliance, how CMLL keeps expanding its’ wrestling, and of course the global dominance that AEW has.”
¡HECHICERO CONFIRMA QUE YA ES PARTE DE AEW! 👏
Para cerrar el show, el mexicano revela que forma parte de All Elite Wrestling, sin dejar de estar vinculado al CMLL 🤝
'Me convierto en el primer luchador con un contrato multi-anual' 📃@hijodelcaballo @natriveramma#AEWxFSMX pic.twitter.com/kPbNVcm8mI
