Jay White confirmed on this week’s episode of AEW Collision that he suffered a broken hand, forcing him to withdraw from the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament. The injury followed an attack by the Death Riders, as announced on AEW Dynamite. Kevin Knight has taken White’s place in the tournament.

In a message to the Death Riders, White warned that their actions have only given him time to prepare, and he promised to remind everyone why he is “The Switchblade” when he returns.

All Elite Wrestling is currently in Philadelphia for AEW Dynasty 2025, and Swerve Strickland made an appearance at the Philadelphia 76ers home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He served as the bell ringer before the game and humorously “finished” the night with the same stats as Joel Embiid and Paul George — a playful nod to the fact that neither played in the game.

All Elite Wrestling has announced that AEW Fyter Fest will return on June 4th, taking place in Denver, Colorado.

Tony Schiavone announced that the event will be a four-hour special, featuring both AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision broadcasts.

