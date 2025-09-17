Keith Lee has provided another update on his status as he continues his road back to the ring.

It’s been close to two years since Lee last wrestled. He was originally forced out of action at the end of 2023 after being pulled from AEW’s Worlds End pay-per-view due to an undisclosed injury, later revealing he would require double surgeries.

In recent months, Lee shared that his health had been good “for quite some time.” This week, he took to social media to once again address his fans, thanking them for their support and assuring them that he will eventually return to the ring — though the timeline remains unclear.

“You honor me. I appreciate you for that. All my gratitude. I’d like to take this moment to remind you, that you also, are boundless,” Lee wrote in response to a fan.

He continued, “Additionally, I’ll take a moment to reassure you that a return to the ring will certainly happen. Though I won’t posit how or when. Much love.”