An update has surfaced regarding the injury status of a pro wrestling star who was stretchered out of the AEW Collision: Homecoming taping at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida on Wednesday evening.

As noted, Kota Ibushi suffered what appeared to be a pretty serious injury while filming a match against Josh Alexander of The Don Callis Family during the October 8 taping of the bout scheduled to air as part of the October 10 episode of AEW Collision: Homecoming on TNT and HBO Max.

In an update, one source is reporting that the early belief is that Ibushi suffered a broken femur in the match with “The Walking Weapon” on Wednesday night in “The Sunshine State.”

The injury will reportedly require surgery and a decent amount of time on the sidelines to recover before Ibushi can think about making a return to the squared circle for another match.

