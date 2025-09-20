– It was announced during AEW All Out: Toronto that former AEW Tag-Team Champions The Acclaimed will be reuniting. Jerry Lynn told Anthony Bowens and Max Caster that they have a match against Swirl (Blake Christian and Lee Johnson) next week. It was not specified if it will be at AEW Dynamite or AEW Collision.

= Eddie Kingston won in his first match back in over a year at AEW All Out: Toronto on Saturday night. “The Mad King” defeated Big Bill in the second match of the pay-per-view card at Scotiabank Arena on September 20.

– Kingston wasn’t the only top AEW star to return during the show, however, as “The Bastard” PAC returned and interfered on behalf of Jon Moxley during the Coffin Match that Mox had with Darby Allin. PAC was sporting a completely new look, as you can see below.

