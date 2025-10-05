The recovery from injury for a current top AEW/ROH star will take a bit longer than expected.

At least that’s what he’s being told on television.

Nick Wayne appeared on this week’s episode of AEW Collision on Saturday, October 4, to provide an update on his status.

Unfortunately for the reigning Ring Of Honor Television Champion, it wasn’t the news he was hoping for.

According to the AEW medical team, Wayne will be sidelined for another six-to-eight weeks as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.

During the segment on the 10/4 episode of AEW Collision on TNT, Wayne expressed optimism about how his recovery had been progressing and said he expected to be cleared soon. However, the company doctor informed him that his ankle was still swollen, delaying his in-ring return by as many as two additional months.

Wayne didn’t take the update well, showing visible frustration with the diagnosis after having spent considerable time on the sidelines already.

Nick Wayne, formerly of The Patriarchy led by Christian Cage, was originally set to team with Kip Sabian at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London pay-per-view this past August, where they were scheduled to face the reunited duo of Adam Copeland and Christian Cage.

Instead, Wayne’s injury forced him to miss the show.

In his absence, Luchasaurus stepped in as Sabian’s partner, though the storyline ultimately saw him turn his back on the group and reunite with “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry, officially reforming Jurassic Express.

There’s no word yet on when AEW will have Nick Wayne cleared for an in-ring return, however they have found a way to keep his name and image somewhat relevant in storylines while he is forced on the sidelines, as seen on the 10/4 episode of the weekly AEW on TNT Saturday night primetime program.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Ring Of Honor Television Champion Nick Wayne’s in-ring return in AEW and/or ROH continue to surface.