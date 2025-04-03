The road to AEW Dynasty 2025 began to pick up steam on Wednesday night.

During the April 2 episode of AEW Dynamite, the show kicked off on TBS and MAX from the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois with a breaking news announcement.

Excalibur, seated alongside Tony Schiavone and Taz, informed the viewing audience at the very start of the 4/2 show that an attack took place backstage before the show began, which saw The Death Riders beat down “Switchblade” Jay White.

It was noted that the attack was severe enough that White, who along with Hangman Page and Will Ospreay, who had already previously declared himself for the high stakes tourney, has been pulled and will no longer be competing as scheduled.

The 2025 Owen Hart Cup tournament brackets for the men and women will be unveiled later in the show. For those interested, check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 4/2/25.