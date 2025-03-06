On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Cope faced off against Wheeler Yuta in a singles match.

Cope, who is determined to take down every member of The Death Riders before his AEW Revolution match with Jon Moxley, defeated Yuta by pinfall. Following the match, Yuta showed sportsmanship by shaking hands with Cope.

However, Jon Moxley was displeased with the outcome and reprimanded Yuta in the ring. This led to Yuta shoving Moxley’s face away and walking off backstage, with Moxley unsuccessfully attempting to chase after him.

The feud between MJF and Hangman Page escalated on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

MJF tricked Page into a trap by using a decoy, then attacked him from behind, hitting him below the belt and delivering a Heatseeker. MJF further assaulted Page with his Dynamite Diamond Ring and grabbed a microphone. He mocked the fans for enjoying Page’s past actions, particularly when he burned things, and attempted to douse Page with lighter fluid.

As MJF prepared to set Page on fire, security intervened and restrained him, though MJF continued to shout that he was proving a point. This follows Page’s earlier burning of Swerve Strickland’s childhood home.

AEW wrestler Harley Cameron will no longer appear at Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling’s (MLP) Mayhem event on March 14 and 15 in Windsor due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Cameron previously participated in MLP’s debut event last October, but she has been removed from the upcoming show. MLP confirmed her absence and promised a replacement announcement soon.

Despite her absence, MLP Mayhem will still feature a strong lineup, with NWA World Heavyweight Champion Thomas Latimer defending his title against Bishop Dyer (Baron Corbin in WWE). Other confirmed talent includes PCO, Kaito Kiyomiya, Raj Singh, Gisele Shaw, Kylie Rae, Taiji Ishimori, Billy Gunn, and KUSHIDA. No further details on the reason for Cameron’s removal or her potential future appearances with MLP have been shared yet.

Ahead of their match at AEW Revolution 2025, Toni Storm and Mariah May spoke with Renee Paquette on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

The confrontation escalated when May spit in Storm’s face, blaming Storm for starting the conflict. May vowed to drag Storm to hell and promised they’d both experience a “Hollywood ending” at Revolution.

Storm responded, telling May that she didn’t deserve a dignified end and would instead face a lifetime of mediocrity. Storm also predicted that while May’s career would continue, it would be only good, not great, and she would eventually be replaced and forgotten. The two stood face-to-face, staring each other down.

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for this Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision below:

* TNT Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Lee Moriarty

* Momo Watanabe vs. Serena Deeb

* Harley Cameron in action.