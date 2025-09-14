— On the latest episode of the “Busted Open After Dark” podcast, Tommy Dreamer shared his thoughts on the CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and AJ Lee segment from last Monday’s episode of WWE RAW. Dreamer discussed what caught him off guard about the segment and why it stood out to him. He said,

“I was surprised they didn’t give the CM Punk knockout blow to Seth Rollins right off the bat, just because the people were so hot to it. But that’s also longer term storytelling. I love this entire set up. WWE has not fumbled CM Punk once so ever since his return. He has had such great impact and promo. How they continue to roll with this should be quite interesting. You do have history with Becky and AJ. I love the fact that so many people are coming back…But the other part, the women continue to dominate, and the women continue to really, at times, steal the show.”

— Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) has reached out to Andrade El Idolo following his WWE departure.

Earlier today, it was announced that Andrade is no longer with WWE. Never one to miss an opportunity, MJF took to social media to send Andrade a message, noting that he’ll be in Mexico to settle business with Mistico and inviting Andrade out for margaritas before heading to Toronto for his match with Mark Briscoe at AEW All Out: Toronto.

Andrade previously competed in AEW from 2021 to 2023, with his last match taking place at AEW Worlds End 2023 against Miro. At the time, Tony Khan praised Andrade publicly while announcing that his contract would not be renewed.

Ay yo @AndradeElIdolo Ima be in Mexico beating the ever loving shit out of Mistico @CMLL_OFICIAL infront of all your broke ass country men. Lmk if you wanna grab a marg before I hope on my jet to Toronto to whoop mark briscoes hillbilly ass. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) September 13, 2025

— During a recent appearance on the “Club 520” podcast, Bianca Belair revealed that she was not wearing her wedding ring on her right hand because her left finger was still broken.

Additionally, Belair commented on possibly being paired up on WWE television with her husband – Montez Ford.

On her WrestleMania 41 match with Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY: “That’s one of my matches I’m super proud about at WrestleMania this past year with Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY. There was a lot of strength and athleticism that we displayed, and storytelling. That’s what’s amazing about WWE, it’s sports entertainment, for sure, and that’s what we do. I’m super proud to be a part of something like that.”

On being paired up with Montez Ford on WWE television: “I would love to. I think that having me and my husband together in the ring together, we could create some magic together. I do think that I would love to see him kind of get — he’s in a tag team right now, so I don’t think that they have a lot more they want to accomplish. Then, eventually, if he ever goes solo, I would love to see him soar, and maybe we can come together, like Becky and Seth are doing, what Punk and AJ are doing… I would love to do something like that.”

— On a recent episode of his “83 Weeks” podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed WWE WrestleMania 43 being held in Saudi Arabia in 2027.

On if WrestleMania 43 loses its charm by being held outside the US to Saudi Arabia, or if it’s just the evolution of the business: “It’s both. It’s the evolution of the business, it’s reality. TKO is a publicly held company. They have a responsibility to the shareholders that are part owners of the company to deliver the biggest return they can to the bottom line. It’s just a fact of life, especially for a publicly held company.

“But it’s also breaking a tradition, and I can relate to Vince’s concern. You know, professional wrestling truly is an American phenomenon. Yes, it’s taken place all over the world and blah, blah, blah, blah, technically speaking. But it really is an American phenomenon. It’s uniquely American. And to take it outside of the country — Canada doesn’t count. It’s just like another state, it’s a big state, but it’s just another state, and it’s easily accessible by people in the United States for the most part. So taking it to the other side of the planet is a big move, and it’s going to come with a cost.”

On the reaction to it: “You’re going to have people disappointed in this decision. It’s probably going to get some negative publicity because well, that’s just the way people are, particularly in social media. So it’s it to me, really, it’s a little bit of both. It’s inevitable for a publicly held company, for the reasons that Raj pointed out. But it’s also a little disappointing for me. I relate to Vince’s hesitancy. Let’s put it that way.”

— On a recent episode of his “Kliq This” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash weighed in on the John Cena vs. Logan Paul match at WWE Clash in Paris.

On Logan Paul: “You know why? Because f**king Logan Paul is f**king great. Logan Paul did all the athleticism. Logan Paul brought the fight to John [Cena]. Like Logan Paul could in time, could carry that f**king company.”

On Logan Paul’s performance throughout the match: “Logan Paul showed me that night that — I don’t give a f**k if that was choreographed, painted by numbers and Hurricane Helms laid the whole goddamn thing out and played Cena’s f**king role for f**king a week and a half.”

On John Cena calling spots: “I could see John f**king talking to him. I could see John calling s**t throughout that f**king match to him. I’ve worked with John, I know how John works. He’s not going to f**king go out there and he’s not going to f**king go, ‘We’re doing this, this, this, this, this.’

“Now he might f**king do like me and Bret did, where, ‘We’re going to do f**king four f**king periods of this match. Period one is this. These are the highlighted things we’ll do. We’ll call it out there. This is part two. This is your heat, part three. And then four is the finish. And we go home in the aftermath.’ And we put that together, then we call it back and forth to each other so we’re on each other — because we’re getting time cues and back then you had to go off hard when you were the main event.”

On what he saw: “I thought that f**king Logan Paul’s — in my eyes, his f**king stock went up 300%. Those false finishes, I’m thinking like — I know that they’re not going to f**king beat John. Yet, it’s like, ‘F**k man.’ Because John is f**king a master f**king kicking out at two and a half without f**king tilting his head back and looking at the referee, he’s a f**king pro.”