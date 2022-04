A new report reveals that a top AEW superstar is dealing with an injury.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, former world champion Jon Moxley sustained a minor hamstring injury while training, but is not expected to miss any significant time.

The Purveyor of Violence had a busy weekend, wrestling at Joey Janela’s Spring Break and Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8 as apart of the GCW Collective. We’ll keep you updated on his condition.