AEW could be looking to lock down one of its original stars for the long term.

According to a report from Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, former AEW National Champion and TNT Champion Jack Perry is nearing the end of his current contract with the company and is presently in negotiations on a new agreement.

“Jack Perry’s deal is up and he’s currently negotiating,” Alvarez reported.

Perry has been a fixture in AEW since joining the promotion in 2019 and remains one of the company’s homegrown talents. His most recent appearance came on the May 27 episode of AEW Dynamite, where he was defeated by Mark Davis in an Owen Hart Foundation Tournament match. Earlier in the month, Perry also lost the AEW National Championship to Davis during the May 9 Fairway to Hell special.

After debuting with AEW at the company’s launch, Perry rose to prominence alongside Luchasaurus as part of the popular Jurassic Express tag team. He later underwent a major character transformation in 2023, turning heel and capturing the FTW Championship.

That same year, Perry became involved in a highly publicized backstage altercation with CM Punk at All In London, an incident that ultimately led to Punk’s departure from AEW and resulted in Perry being suspended indefinitely.

Perry returned to AEW programming in 2024, aligning himself with a revamped version of The Elite and continuing his villainous persona. However, following the end of his TNT Championship reign, he largely disappeared from television before resurfacing in the fall of 2025, reuniting with Luchasaurus and re-establishing their partnership.