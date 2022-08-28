ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe may soon return to AEW as he has been off filming the forthcoming Peacock series Twisted Metal, based on the video game.

Showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith noted on Twitter that the show’s first season has wrapped up filming, which will set the stage for Joe’s return to the ring.

Joe was last seen in action at the ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV by defeating Jay Lethal.

Joe will play the dual role of Sweet Tooth, the main character of the series, which is voiced by Will Arnett. A premiere date for the show has yet to be revealed.