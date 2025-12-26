The AEW Christmas Collision show on Thursday night featured some unfortunate news for a member of The Conglomeration.

The December 25 episode, which also served as the go-home show for AEW Worlds End, featured Kyle O’Reilly appearing in a backstage segment with Roderick Strong where he dropped some news.

During the segment, The Conglomeration member revealed that he is currently out of action due to multiple injuries, including a bulging disc in his neck and an arm fracture.

He dropped the news after Strong expressed his disappointment about going winless in the 2025 AEW Continental Classic tournament.

Currently, there is no update on when O’Reilly, who has been sidelined since the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view, might return to the ring.

Kyle O’Reilly’s last match saw him pick up a victory over Jon Moxley in a No Holds Barred match at the aforementioned AEW Full Gear 2025 show.

