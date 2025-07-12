While there are a lot of surprise returns and debuts expected at AEW All In: Texas, there is one person that will definitely not be there.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated special event at Global Life Field in Arlington, TX., Lee surfaced on social media to respond to a fan who wrote him. The fan mentioned that his son is hoping for a return of the former AEW World Tag-Team Champion at today’s record-breaking show from All Elite Wrestling in “The Lone Star State.”

Lee told the fan to inform his son that it won’t be happening.

“Please tell the youngling that I must request his forgiveness as I will be absent,” Lee wrote back to the fan. “However, I am hopeful you guys have an absolute blast.”

The former WWE NXT double-champion Lee added, “Enjoy yourselves! All my love and gratitude.”

Keith Lee has been out of action from AEW since his last match against “The Machine” Brian Cage way back in December of 2023.

AEW All In: Texas is scheduled to kick off with the ‘Zero Hour’ pre-show this afternoon at 1/12c on YouTube, leading into the pay-per-view event starting at 3/2c. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live AEW All In: Texas results coverage.