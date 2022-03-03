Chris Jericho says the “massive announcement” coming tonight from AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan is a game-changer.

Jericho took to Twitter this evening and said fans will not want to miss what Khan has to say during tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS.

“If the rumours I’m hearing are true, you are NOT gonna wanna miss @TonyKhan’s HUGE announcement tonight on #AEWDynamite! It’s a game changer for sure….. @AEW,” Jericho wrote.

Khan also took to Twitter this evening and made one final push for tonight’s Dynamite and the announcement, thanking fans for their support.

“Thank you wrestling fans who support #AEWDynamite! Thanks to you we’re on a great run in the top 3 shows on cable every week since our @TBSNetwork debut, including a great show last week with >1 million live viewers! We’re LIVE @ 8pm ET/7pm CT + I have a big announcement TONIGHT!,” Khan wrote.

Khan has been hyping his “massive announcement” for a few weeks now, noting that it will be big for the pro wrestling world. You can click here for possible spoilers on the announcement, along with what Khan had to say about the big news. Khan is set to make a rare in-ring appearance on Dynamite tonight, which he revealed at this link.

Stay tuned for more and join us for live Dynamite coverage at 8pm ET. Below are the full tweets from Jericho and Khan:

