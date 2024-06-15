A major name is coming back to AEW after being out of action for the last few months. SPOILERS ARE BELOW.

Adam “Hangman” Page is set to return to AEW soon according to Fightful Select. The former world champion has not competed since the Revolution pay-per-view in March. Page was not injured, and was off for personal reasons, which the company afforded him. Both sides new that the break was coming for some time.

The report states that there is no exact date that Page will be coming back, only that it will be happening within the next month. There is no indication as to what his creative direction will be, but the belief is that he will continue to be a heel.

