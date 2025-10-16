A top star from the world of All Elite Wrestling appears to have suffered a legitimate injury during this week’s special AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision combined episode from the Cody Dahmer Arena in Kansas City, Missouri, which took place on Wednesday, October 15.

LFI’s Rush was shaken up during Wednesday night’s show. The former ROH World Champion teamed with Dralístico and The Beast Mortos in a bid for the AEW World Trios Championships against Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata, who are collectively known as The Opps.

According to a report by Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, the injury occurred late in the match.

Apparently the spot that resulted in the longtime pro wrestling veteran and AEW star suffering the dislocated elbow took place when Rush was re-entering the ring for the final sequence.

During this portion of the match, his kneepad reportedly caught the bottom rope, causing him to stumble and crash awkwardly to the mat. This is where he reportedly dislocating his elbow in the process.

Rush was immediately seen clutching his left arm as he rolled to the outside.

Immediately after the spot went down, The Opps’ Shibata followed him out, but instead of exchanging strikes, appeared to steady him, during which officials checked on the situation.

The aforementioned report stated that Rush managed to pop the elbow back into place on his own, and despite the scare, seemed to be physically okay from that point on.

In fact, the LFI leader still took part in the angle that took place immediately after the AEW Trios title tilt wrapped up.

The post-match angle involved The Opps being attacked, in particular Samoa Joe, leading to AEW World Champion Hangman Page leaving his spot at the AEW commentary desk, throwing down his headset and jumping to action in an attempt to ensure Samoa Joe stays 100-percent heading into their AEW World Championship battle at the AEW WrestleDream 2025 pay-per-view scheduled for this weekend at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.

At last word, Rush remains scheduled to wrestle in Mexico on Thursday in a multi-man match also featuring LA Park and Rush’s sons.

For those interested, you can read our complete AEW Dynamite Results 10/15/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

We will keep you updated here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as details regarding Rush’s condition continue to surface.