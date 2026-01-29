The injury bug continues to strike the talent roster in All Elite Wrestling.

An AEW World Tag Team Championship match reportedly took a rough turn on Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Jake Doyle is believed to have suffered a torn biceps injury during the bout. The injury appeared to occur midway through the match when Doyle took an apron DDT from Cash Wheeler.

While the exact moment has not been officially confirmed, the spot drew immediate attention as Doyle was seen holding onto the top rope while landing on the apron, with the added pressure seemingly resulting in the biceps tear.

Those at ringside also reported hearing Doyle call out the injury during the match, and multiple sources later confirmed the situation.

As of this writing, AEW has not issued an official statement regarding Doyle’s injury or potential time away from the ring.

