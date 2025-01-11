We have another new match announced for tonight’s episode of AEW Collision.

AEW President Tony Khan has announced that Daniel Garcia will defend the TNT Title against Katsuyori Shibata on tonight’s show.

TONIGHT, Sat 1/11

Athens, GA

Saturday Night #AEWCollision

8pm ET/7pm CT on TNT + Max TNT Title Match@GarciaWrestling vs @K_Shibata2022 The Wrestlers collide TONIGHT! TNT Champion Daniel Garcia will defend the title vs his friend, mentor, and partner Katsuyori Shibata TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/gCLbDsFN3z — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 11, 2025

You can check out the updated card for tonight’s edition of AEW Collision below:

* Harley Cameron vs. Mariah May

* Cope vs. Big Bill

* Dax Harwood vs. Chris Jericho

* PAC vs. Komander

* The Death Riders (Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli) vs. The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd)

* AEW TNT Title: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata

A top AEW wrestler will be taking some time off.

Fightful Select is reporting that Darby Allin has been off the road in recent weeks. Allin has reportedly started training for his Mt. Everest climb and isn’t expected to be featured over the next few months.

Allin’s last match came on the December 22nd episode of AEW Dynamite.

Finally, it was added that Allin is expected to receive a big push when he returns in the spring.