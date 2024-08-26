Scott D’Amore is making a return in a big way, and he’s borrowing top stars from AEW and TNA Wrestling for his first show back.

On Monday, Maple Leaf Pro (MLP), D’Amore’s re-launched Canadian-based pro wrestling promotion, announced the main event for their debut show in October.

The two-day event, which is scheduled to take place at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada on October 19 and October 20, will feature a main event with a top AEW star squaring off against a top TNA star.

“The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita vs. “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander was announced as one of the main events for the two-day special event on 10/19 and 10/20.

Tickets for the shows are available now at EventBrite.ca.