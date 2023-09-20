AEW’s promotion of Dynamite Grand Slam week continues.
Top company stars Adam Cole, Britt Baker, and Anthony Bowens appeared on an episode of the popular baseball program MLB Central, which saw the trio take on show hosts Chris Young, Mark DeRosa, and Lauren Shehadi in a baseball trivia game. You can watch the full segment here.
Guess who’s back in the building?! @AEW stars @AdamColePro, @RealBrittBaker and @Bowens_Official are hopping on MLB Central next!! 📺 pic.twitter.com/17Xh1TmAMu
— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) September 20, 2023
. @RealBrittBaker @AdamColePro @Bowens_Official stopped by @MLBNetwork ahead of @AEW #AEWGrandSlam tonight! pic.twitter.com/SxC2SdIhZ6
— AEWPR (@AEWpress) September 20, 2023