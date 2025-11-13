A WWE Hall of Fame legend was not met with kindness by some “Top Guys” in All Elite Wrestling this week.

Former NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion and WWE Hall of Fame legend Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat made a special appearance in the ring for a live interview with Tony Schiavone during Wednesday night’s special annual “Blood & Guts” episode of AEW Dynamite.

During the segment at the weekly AEW on TBS and HBO Max prime time Wednesday night program at the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, Schiavone’s interview with Steamboat was interrupted by some familiar faces to AEW fans.

FTR duo Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler ended up coming out with Stokely Hathaway, and some disrespect on their part led to an exchange of words that turned physical, when Harwood and Wheeler began a two-on-one attack of Steamboat until the Brodido duo of Brody King and Bandido ran out to make the save.

For those who missed it, featured below is a detailed recap of the Ricky Steamboat and FTR segment from the November 12 episode of AEW Dynamite Blood & Guts in Greensboro, NC:

FTR Attacks Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat On AEW Dynamite Tony Schiavone is in the ring and he talks about the great history of pro wrestling on TBS dating back a long way, specifically in Greensboro, where they are tonight. He then brings up one of the legends that made it all possible. With that said, he introduces former NWA World Heavyweight Champion and WWE Hall of Fame legend Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat. Steamboat comes out to talk and mentions Ric Flair being one of his biggest career rivals. Before he can say much of anything else, he is cut off and interrupted by the familiar sounds of the theme for FTR. Out comes Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler and Stokely Hathaway. The pro wrestling legend goes on to share a story about Dax Harwood and how much talent he has, before Stoke interrupts to introduce himself amidst boos. He compares himself to Denzel Washington before saying Steamboat is synonymous with wrestling history in this building. Stoke then makes the hard sell for FTR challenging for the tag titles at AEW Full Gear, asking about having one of the greats sit front row before asking if he has Macho Man’s number. Cash cuts this off to talk up Steamboat some more, acknowledging that he picked FTR to work his final pro wrestling match years ago. Dax joins in to talk about Steamboat being his trainer 13 years ago, calling that a blessing. He’s learned so much from Ricky, only to “struggle” thinking of something. He then notes there’s one thing he did learn, but Steamboat interrupts saying he never taught him that his attitude has gone into the toilet. The one thing Dax learned was when Steamboat said however much you make, save your money…and if Steamboat and Flair had taken that advice, they wouldn’t have to be here tonight. Who would’ve thought in 2012 that FTR would be a bigger name than Steamboat could ever be? This leads to a stare down between Harwood and Steamboat. The crowd chants Steamboat’s name. Dax tells Steamboat to get out of his ring. Wheeler holds the ropes for the Dragon, but he grabs a microphone to respond. He talks about discretion being the better part of valor, acknowledging his age. He then goes on to say that he will be the bigger man today. He starts to leave the ring, but is pulled back by Cash as FTR look to attack the Dragon. They begin beating him down in two-on-one fashion. Out of nowhere, the Brodido duo of Brody King and Bandido run out to make the save, ending things on a positive note.

