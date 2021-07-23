According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a segment for AAA was filmed during the AEW Beach Break show in Miami two weeks ago.

The report states that lucha-libre legend Konnan affiliated himself with Andrade El Idolo in a confrontation between El Idolo and top AEW superstar, Kenny Omega. The segment, which aired on AAA television this past weekend, saw Omega’s right-hand man Don Callis demand that heel AAA referee El Hijo del Tirantes officiate the Mega Championship matchup between the Omega and Andrade that is set to take place at TripleMania XXIX. This led to Callis and Konnan exchanging verbal blows.

TripleMania XXIX takes place on August 14th from Arena Ciudad de México in Mexico City.