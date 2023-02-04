AEW had a number of backstage incidents in 2022, and now a new report has revealed that there was another scuffle between two top stars that no one knew about.

According to Fightful Select, Ricky Starks and Swerve Strickland got into it shortly after the tag team title matchup at Double or Nothing 2022. This stemmed from an unplanned spot in that matchup, where Swerve attacked Starks during on the apron, and the two men went at it backstage.

Swerve and Starks have since made up, and even worked together again later in the year. The two even talked about it during an episode of Swerve’s podcast, which is being record now as a part of the Jericho Cruise.

Aside from this incident, AEW had the infamous “Brawl OUT” scuffle between CM Punk and members of The Elite, as well as Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara trading blows at a Dynamite taping.