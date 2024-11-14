All Elite Wrestling will be taping Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision tonight in Albany, New York, and we have several matches announced for the show.

We’ll see La Faccion Ingobernable vs. The Acclaimed, Mariah May vs. Anna Jay in a No DQ match, and more taking place.

You can check out the updated lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Collision below:

AEW Full Gear Contender Series Match:

La Faccion Ingobernable vs. The Acclaimed

AEW Women’s World Championship No DQ Match:

Mariah May vs. Anna Jay

Harley Cameron vs. Mina Shirakawa

Johnny TV vs. Daniel Garcia

We'll have complete **SPOILERS** from the show later tonight.

Mina Shirakawa is back in #AEW!

In related-news, CMLL has announced that several top AEW stars will be appearing at their event on December 13, 2024.

On Wednesday night’s episode of CMLL Informa, it was announced that Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, Toni Storm, and Red Velvet will be appearing at the show.

You can check out the current card for the event below:

* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Hechicero

* PAC vs. Volador Jr.

* Toni Storm & Red Velvet vs. Tessa Blanchard & La Catalina