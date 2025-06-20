Claudio Castagnoli, Cash Wheeler, and Billie Starkz were all absent from their scheduled appearances in Mexico for AEW Dynamite. As of this writing, there’s no word on why they missed their bookings.

Though he didn’t appear on this week’s show, Fightful Select is reporting Gravity has impressed AEW officials since his departure, which led to his return for the ongoing Bandido and Chris Jericho storyline.

Merchandise reportedly sold extremely well at Arena Mexico, with sources calling it a “massive success.”