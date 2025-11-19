Orange Cassidy is pushing back against some headline-grabbing criticism aimed at the AEW locker room.

Former WWE star Stevie Richards stirred up debate last week after releasing a video claiming that Logan Paul is better than the entire AEW roster, and “98 percent” of WWE’s roster as well.

During a recent appearance on Adrian Hernandez’s podcast, Cassidy was asked directly whether he agreed with Richards’ assessment.

Cassidy didn’t hesitate. “No, absolutely not,” he said.

From there, the former AEW International Champion expanded on why he disagrees, acknowledging Paul’s early success but rejecting the idea that he eclipses an entire company’s roster.

“Like, saying that Logan Paul is better than the entire AEW roster? I think Logan Paul is good. I think he’s doing very well for his limited experience and stuff. You get angry at people like that that just go in and do it, make it look great effortlessly. But he’s not better than the AEW roster.”

Cassidy also pointed out that the conversation itself felt engineered to stir reactions online. He circled back to an earlier part of the interview where “counter programming” was mentioned as little more than bait to drive clicks.

“I mean, that’s like another counter programming word,” Cassidy said, tying it to what had been described moments earlier as “clickbait.”

Cassidy wasn’t the only AEW talent to respond.

Kyle Fletcher also weighed in during an interview with TMZ, saying he wasn’t convinced Richards even believed his own claims.

“If he does, like I said, everyone’s entitled to their opinion. I think that opinion is bullsh*t personally,” Fletcher said.

