The Death Riders are officially rolling into Arena Mexico this Friday, marking a major crossover moment between AEW and CMLL.

The angle kicked off during Sunday’s CMLL show, where reigning champion Gran Guerrero threw down an open challenge to any AEW wrestler willing to meet him for the CMLL World Heavyweight Title.

By Tuesday, CMLL had uploaded a response in the form of a video featuring Claudio Castagnoli stepping up to answer the call. A short time later, the full card dropped, confirming that Castagnoli will indeed challenge for the championship.

The lineup also features Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia teaming up to face the CMLL Tag Team Champions, Angel de Oro and Niebla Roja, giving the Death Riders a strong presence on the show.

“Be careful what you wish for because I just got my visa to accept your challenge for the CMLL World Heavyweight Championship,” Castagnoli said in the video. “The Death Riders, myself Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Daniel Garcia are coming to Arena Mexico.”

AEW’s Powerhouse Hobbs has also thrown his name into the conversation, reacting to the story on social media and teasing that he, too, wants a shot at Guerrero’s championship.

The following matches are officially being advertised for the CMLL Viernes Espectacular special event on Friday at Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico:

* Shockercito vs. Minos II

* La Jarochita vs. Olympia

* Astral & Fury Boy vs. Draego & Troyano

* Capitan Suicida, Fulgaz & Audaz vs. Vegas Derredador, Villano III Jr. & Yutani

* Finals of the Leyenda Azul Tournament: Soberano Jr. vs. Barbaro Cavernario vs. Mistico

* CMLL World Heavyweight Champion Gran Guerrero defends against Claudio Castagnoli

* CMLL World Tag Team Champions Angel de Oro & Niebla Roja defend against Wheeler Yuta & Daniel Garcia

🌎⌛😱

¡Claudio Castagnoli ha respondido al reto abierto del Gran Guerrero por el Campeonato Mundial Completo del CMLL! Claudio Castagnoli has answered Gran Guerrero’s open challenge for the CMLL World Heavyweight Championship! pic.twitter.com/9keEdPm7Le — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) November 25, 2025

Gran Guerrero issued an open challenge to any #AEW wrestler to step up and face him for the #CMLL World Heavyweight Championship. #DomingoFamiliarCMLL pic.twitter.com/GwAbQrIWb0 — Pro Wrestling & MMA News (@PWMMANews) November 24, 2025