Last Wednesday’s AEW Fight for the Fallen saw the Elite defeat top title contender Adam “Hangman” Page and the Dark Order in tag-team action, thus ending Page’s chances of receiving a future world championship opportunity. Reports later surfaced that although Page was originally set to challenge Kenny Omega for the belt at the ALL OUT pay per view in Chicago, that was no longer the plan, as it appears that opportunity will go to Christian Cage, who sits near the top of the AEW rankings.

In an update from the latest Wrestling Observer Radio Page will not be competing on the September 5th show at all as he is currently not scheduled for a matchup. The former AEW tag champion and his wife did recently welcome a child into the world, which could be an added reason of why his big opportunity has been delayed.

Stay tuned.