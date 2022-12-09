AEW superstars Matt and Nick Jackson, better known as the Young Bucks, will be making an appearance at next year’s WrestleCon event, which takes place between March 30th and April 2nd in Downtown Los Angeles, California. WrestleCon confirmed the news today on their personal Twitter account.

Update: WrestleCon LA is officially a Superkick Party!! pic.twitter.com/Zu4oI09GjG — WrestleCon – LA March 30-April 2 2023 (@wrestlecon) December 9, 2022

AEW has released a countdown video for tomorrow’s Ring of Honor Final Battle pay-per-view, which will be headlined by Chris Jericho defending the ROH world championship against Claudio Castagnoli. Watch the video in full below.