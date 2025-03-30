Things got intense between FTR on this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

After a loss to Wheeler Yuta, Dax Harwood got upset with referee Paul Turner, leading to officials restraining him and pushing him into the turnbuckle. Cash Wheeler then entered the ring to check on Dax but was shoved to the ground by him.

Dax attempted to make amends by offering a hand to Cash, but Cash ignored him and left the ring.

The women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament is growing, with Kris Statlander and Thunder Rosa both announcing their participation on this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

The tournament’s winner will earn the opportunity to challenge for the AEW Women’s Championship at AEW All In 2025.

You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite below:

* Jon Moxley & Marina Shafir vs. Willow Nightingale & Swerve Strickland

* Cope vs. Claudio Castagnoli

* Toni Storm vs. Penelope Ford

* Will Ospreay returns.

* Men’s and Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Bracket reveal.

And finally, you can check out the updated AEW Dynasty 2025 lineup below:

* AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Swerve Strickland

* AEW International Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Ricochet

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Timeless Toni Storm (c) vs. Megan Bayne

* AEW World Trios Championship: Death Riders (c) vs. Rated FTR

* Title vs. Mask for ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bandido

* No Time Limit, No Outside Interference for AEW TNT Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Adam Cole