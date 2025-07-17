Hangman Page kicked off this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite as the new AEW World Champion, delivering an emotional promo to thank those who helped him along the way. Page made his entrance with the title in hand and addressed the crowd, saying the fans deserved a new champion and crediting them for starting the revolution that gave rise to AEW in the first place.

Reflecting on the intense battle leading into the weekend, Page expressed his gratitude to several key figures who played a role in the journey. He named Orange Cassidy, Jay White, Adam Copeland, The Opps, Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, Will Ospreay, and Swerve Strickland — though he admitted that he still wasn’t sure if Strickland was helping him specifically or simply doing what was best for AEW.

NEW AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page thanks the fans for their support since the beginning. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/IjAl0AIo7k — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 17, 2025

Hangman Adam Page sends heartfelt thanks to everyone who stood up to @JonMoxley and The Death Riders while they kept the AEW World Title hostage. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/oDMvhG7FqL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 17, 2025

Mina Shirakawa sustained an injury during the women’s Casino Gauntlet match at AEW All In: Texas.

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Tony Schiavone announced that Shirakawa suffered a broken hand after taking the O-Face from Athena, who went on to win the match and earn a future shot at the AEW Women’s World Championship.

Following the bout, Athena referenced Shirakawa’s injury in a backstage promo aimed at AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm. As Storm addressed the crowd from a balcony, Athena stated that both Luther and Mina were now “out of the way.”

Shirakawa captured the Interim ROH Women’s Television Championship at ROH Supercard of Honor, defeating Miyu Yamashita, Persephone, and Yuka Sakazaki in a four-way match. The interim title was introduced due to an injury to reigning champion Red Velvet.

At this time, it’s unclear how long Shirakawa will be out of action.

The Young Bucks’ days of luxury seem to be behind them.

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Nick and Matt Jackson entered alongside Josh Alexander and Hechicero for an eight-man tag match against JetSpeed, Bandido, and Brody King. While their entrance started off as expected, it quickly went off the rails. The Bucks became visibly irritated when they didn’t get their usual pyro display, and things only got worse when their entrance video was abruptly replaced with a low-budget version.

Ring announcer Justin Roberts joined in on the mockery, altering their usual introduction and taking a jab at the brothers for losing their EVP titles at AEW All In: Texas.

Despite the humiliation, the Bucks ended the night on a high note. Their team picked up the victory when Hechicero forced Bandido to tap out to a sleeper hold, following a double superkick from the Bucks.