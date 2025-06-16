Jamie Hayter has been absent from AEW television since the Dynamite episode following her match against Mercedes Mone at Double or Nothing 2025, and a new report sheds light on the situation. According to a report from Fightful Select, Hayter was not present at last week’s Dynamite TV tapings and has yet to be medically cleared for in-ring action.

Although Hayter initially claimed she was fine after the match, AEW sources indicate that she is currently unavailable to compete. It was also noted that if she were cleared, she would already be featured on programming.

Due to her absence, AEW reportedly had to “get creative” with Thekla’s storyline involving Hayter, which resulted in the lights-out angle during their segment. There’s no set timetable for Hayter’s return, but the company remains hopeful she’ll be back soon.