Mercedes Mone, who has spent time in both the WWE and AEW locker rooms, says the two have very different vibes.

Appearing on MVP and Dwayne Swayze’s “Markin Out” podcast, Mone was asked for her thoughts on how the backstage environments compare between the two companies. She said,

“For me, it’s night and day. First of all, I have my own locker room [laughs]. So, I’m not in it. I like being away from it. I don’t want to be part of the drama or anything.”

She added, “When I am around the girls, it just feels like such a community of wanting to make this place grow. There is a hunger. I feel like we still feel so underground and we want to make it up here. All these women have so much drive and passion. I can feel it. They fire me up. I want to be the best because they want to be the best. Same with the guys, too. The energy with the guys. It feels so different. I don’t want to say, ‘WWE is bad and people have egos,’ it just feels like we’re all trying to fight for something and we’re trying to fight to make this the best. I love people who have passion and hunger.”

On a recent episode of his “Grilling JR” podcast, Jim Ross showered AEW Women’s World Champion ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm with praise, declaring her the current MVP of the AEW roster.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On Toni Storm’s place in AEW: “I think Toni Storm is my MVP. She’s my favorite AEW wrestler right now. She books a lot of her own stuff, and she’s creative as hell. The in-match creative, like an agent would do. Now, they have agents for these matches, no doubt about it, and they contribute without question. But Toni Storm, she’s something special. She’s my she’s my MVP. I can’t remember her having a non-entertainment outing on television. She’s just really, really creative.”

On what makes Toni Storm stand out: “She’s just really good. Every — I watched last night, she came out to the ringside, and it was the whole presentation. Her facials, her physicality, that when she got involved, she’s just — she’s an old school throwback that is, like I said, my MVP of AEW right now. And I’m happy that she’s doing well. She’s a really nice person.”