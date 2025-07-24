MJF’s backside gets full exposure in Happy Gilmore 2.

On “The Casuals” podcast with his Happy Gilmore 2 co-stars Ethan Cutkosky, Philip Fine Schneider, and Conor Sherry, MJF revealed that the Gilmore family boys go all out in the film — including showing their butts. He said,

“This is my tuchus. It’s all of our butts, actually. Here’s a little Happy Gilmore story: I’m a pretty aggressive guy. When they told me, ‘MJF, we need you to drop trou in this scene,’ I took it seriously. So, I dropped trou. I thought they’d only film from the back, not the front. What I didn’t realize was that there’d be some danglage on display.”

Bryan Danielson has never been shy about his fascination with flaccid penises. And his interest doesn’t end there.

On a recent edition of the “What Do You Want To Talk About?” podcast, Nikki Bella and Cody Rhodes opened up about Bryan’s well-known enthusiasm for everything related to penises.

You can check out some highlights from the interaction below:

Cody: “I spent a lot of time on the road with Bryan. A lot of time. One of the things that really shocked me, and I thought about it just recently, is he would always pick the strangest things to have a deep conversation about. The strangest things. One of them was, and I just thought about this the other day, and I thought, ‘This is wild. Why are we talking about this?’ I was dating Brandi and the time and she was also in the car. He started talking about the average male penis size. He wanted to have a full roundtable about it. I remember, I was like [hands on the wheel] ‘Ten and two. What?’ It was a scentific conversation he wanted to have. I thought, ‘Was it your need? We’re on the road so we’re gonna talk. Was it genuinely something you read this morning and wanted to bring up?’ It was jarring. The other day, because I saw him on TV and I thought, ‘I wonder if he still does that.’”

Nikki: “He loves boner jokes, d*ck jokes. All the things. Brie (Bella) will always be like, ‘That’s what he laughs the hardest at.’ He loves anything penis.”

Cody: “That’ his spot. That’s his thing. That’s his love language.”

Nikki: “He thinks that’s hilarious. The fact that TV will show penis now. He thinks it’s hilarious.”

Juice Robinson is back on AEW TV and says fans can expect a more serious side of him moving forward. He made his return at AEW All In: Texas, entering the men’s Casino Gauntlet match — his first appearance since being sidelined with an injury during the AEW Continental Classic.

Appearing on the latest episode of the “Close Up with Renee Paquette” podcast, Robinson discussed his comeback and revealed that he’s looking to evolve his on-screen persona with a more focused and serious approach. He said,

“Do I want to be the guy that fake dog pees on people or gyrates his hip or just screams profanities all the time? You log on to the internet and you see how people feel about you and it’s like, ‘Do I want to be known as the Honeycomb mascot or the Geico Caveman?’ Is that why I got into this?”

He continued, “It’s not. I want to be the greatest wrestler I can be. I feel like the last couple of years, maybe I lost track of that. Maybe I wasn’t taking the business as seriously as I should be and as seriously as I will from here on out.”

AEW President Tony Khan says he believes Jon Moxley and Hangman Page’s clash at AEW All In: Texas topped their original Texas Deathmatch at Revolution 2023. During a recent interview with 103.5 KISS FM, Khan reflected on the All In: Texas main event and praised both men for delivering what he sees as an even more intense and memorable showdown. He said,

“It was one of my favorite matches of all time. Hangman versus Moxley, Texas Deathmatch in Texas. They had a classic, one of the great Texas Deathmatches, was in California at Revolution 2023. This was the rematch, the sequel, even better than the original.”

He continued, “What a fantastic, fantastic match. And what a fantastic rivalry. Jon Moxley versus Hangman Page. And such a great culmination of so many attempts of all the great fan favorites that have tried to take the championship from Jon Moxley and get it out of the briefcase, and Hangman Page is the man who stands tall at the top of AEW.”

