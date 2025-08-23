Will Ospreay has admitted that he’s nervous about the surgery awaiting him after AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door on Sunday.

In a recent interview with CBS Sports, Ospreay revealed that he is scheduled to undergo surgery for two herniated discs in his back, and the uncertainty of what comes next weighs heavily on him. He said,

“I’m anxious. I’m scared. Honestly, I’m terrified. Not about the match, but about what happens afterwards. I don’t know what my life looks like after this, because for the first time ever I’ve been taken away from the thing I love most.”

He noted that he has never undergone surgery before, saying, “I’ve never had anyone cut into me. I’ve never broken a bone—other than my nose, which, as you can tell, looks like I got smashed by a frying pan.”

Ospreay shared that he sought advice from Adam Copeland, who warned him the real challenge begins after the operation. “He told me, ‘The hardest part isn’t the surgery, it’s the mental battle afterwards. Just know I’ve been through it, and if you ever want to talk, here’s my number.’”

Despite the looming operation, Ospreay is still set to compete at Forbidden Door, teaming with Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Darby Allin, and Hiroshi Tanahashi in a Lights Out Steel Cage match against Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Gabe Kidd, and The Young Bucks.

Ospreay has faced criticism for wrestling while dealing with his injury but insists he’s been fully cleared. “I know what I’m capable of, and what I can’t do. The medics and surgeon know as well, and my safety is the top priority. I can guarantee I’ll make it through this.”

Looking ahead, Ospreay acknowledged he may need to adapt his in-ring style after surgery, which could mean scaling back his high-flying arsenal.

“I might have to kiss part of my offense goodbye, and I’m not ready to let that go. I feel that should be on my terms. But if it comes to that, all the greats have adjusted — Jushin ‘Thunder’ Liger did it, AJ Styles did it. I call myself the Billy G.O.A.T. for a reason. I believe I can adapt.”

Mercedes Mone has revealed who she believes belongs on the Mount Rushmore of women’s wrestling — while making it clear she feels she’s earned a spot herself.

In a new interview with SportBible, Mone was asked to name her four picks. She listed herself alongside WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, Japanese legend Manami Toyota, and current AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm.

Mone has long been considered one of the key trailblazers of the modern era, helping elevate women’s wrestling to new levels of prominence in major promotions. She said,

“My Mount Rushmore of female wrestlers is… first I have to choose Manami Toyota because she is a woman that I used to watch when I was 13 years old and was like, ‘what the hell? Woman can wrestle just like the men but better.’ She inspired me so much to let me know that I can do this and have the biggest dreams and the biggest goals and legit, she is one of the greatest women’s wrestlers of all time. I think number two for me would have to be Trish Stratus, because she’s just so legendary, she’s so hot. She’s had amazing, incredible matches and she’s just- she’s one of the best in the world. Number three, I’m gonna have to choose Sasha Banks/Mercedes Mone, the CEO. Do I really need to say more? I am the Beyoncé of women’s wrestling for a reason. I really feel like Sasha Banks and Mercedes Mone helped to change the perspective of what women’s wrestling is all over the world. My last, but not least, this is really hard for me to choose. I have a lot in my head, but I’m going to have to say Toni Storm. Toni Storm, ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm, is one of the greatest woman characters in all of professional wrestling. She has changed the game in just under legit two years. I think she’s one of the greatest of all time. And I think the future of professional wrestling are gonna be watching her and being like, Can I be a star just like her?”

The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) have returned to YouTube with a new episode of Being the Elite, their first since October 2023.

In the episode, the former AEW Executive Vice Presidents joked about potentially renaming their signature finisher, the “EVP Trigger.” Since they no longer hold executive roles in the company, the brothers teased that the move may be due for a fresh name.

You can watch the video below: