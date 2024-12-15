Chris Jericho made a surprise appearance at ‘GCW Highest in the Room 3′ on Saturday night, where he attacked both Matt Cardona and EFFY.

During a match between Cardona and EFFY, a hooded figure entered the ring and assaulted Cardona with a baseball bat. This allowed EFFY to secure the pinfall.

As EFFY was celebrating, the masked man attacked him as well. That person then revealed himself to be Chris Jericho.

As many of you know by now, Cardona will be facing off against Jericho for the Ring of Honor World Title at ROH Final Battle 2024 on December 20.

Interestingly, EFFY was filling in for Ricky Starks, who was scheduled to face Cardona at the event but was pulled by AEW. Starks’ removal was reportedly the result of comments EFFY had made regarding Tony Khan’s father.

CHRIS JERICHO JUST SHOWED UP TO GCW AND TOOK OUT EFFY AND MATT CARDONA!!! #AEW 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/D4GiuJFOh9 — 𝐰𝕖𝕤 | 𝐌ⓔℝČ𝐄𝓭Ｅ𝐒 𝕄σ𝐍é ˢžη 愛してます (@WesCEO2504) December 15, 2024

Following this week’s episode of AEW Collision, you can check out the updated standings for the 2024 AEW Continental Classic below:

Blue League:

Kyle Fletcher (9 points)

Kazuchika Okada (7 points)

Mark Briscoe (6 points)

Daniel Garcia (4 points)

Shelton Benjamin (3 points)

The Beast Mortos (0 point)

Gold League:

Claudio Castagnoli (6 points)

Will Ospreay (6 points)

Ricochet (6 points)

Brody King (3 points)

Darby Allin (3 points)

Komander (0 points)

