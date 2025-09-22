— AEW wrestler Will Ospreay took a shot at WWE Wrestlepalooza with a cheeky Instagram post.

On his Instagram Stories, Ospreay shared a picture of Ben & Jerry’s “Scoopapalooza” ice cream flavor and wrote, “What a s*** name” in the corner — a clear nod to WWE’s event name.

This isn’t Ospreay’s first jab at WWE. Back in 2024, he announced he was stepping away from “tribal” trash talk after backlash over a controversial remark about Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. At the time, Ospreay quipped that Triple H “only succeeded thanks to grinding on McMahon,” which he said was in response to Triple H’s “the grind” comment that he felt was aimed at him.

Despite the criticism, Wrestlepalooza is far from a new concept — the name dates back to ECW, which ran events under the banner from 1995 to 1998, with one final event in 2000.

— Wrestling veteran Allie, formerly known as AEW’s The Bunny, made her in-ring return at today’s Mystery Wrestling 18 event. She was revealed as the surprise partner for Penelope Ford in a match against The Hex (Allison Kay and Marti Belle). This marked Allie’s first match since September 2023.

Allie departed AEW in November 2023 and recently shared that she had resumed wrestling training in preparation for her comeback. Clips and images from her return can be seen below.

The Bunny is back! Allie and @thePenelopeFord are back together at @MysteryWrestlin! pic.twitter.com/p1K0z2Q1If — Joel Pearl | Fightful Overbooked (@JoelPearl) September 21, 2025