Juice Robinson, who has been sidelined since late last year with a broken fibula, is nearing a return to the ring, according to a report from Fightful Select.

While Robinson has reportedly been physically healthy for nearly a month, he is still waiting for official medical clearance to resume in-ring competition. Previous reports indicated that he was expected to be cleared for training shortly.

There is no confirmed timeline for his AEW return. Additionally, The Bang Bang Gang, the faction Robinson is part of, has been plagued by injuries throughout the past year.

As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, Mina Shirakawa recently competed in her final match for STARDOM and is set to relocate to the United States to join AEW. She addressed the transition on social media earlier today. She wrote,

“I cried so many tears in this room. But every morning, I chose to fight for my future. Hard times may come. But I’ll never give up. Thank you, Japan. 🇯🇵✈️🇺🇸”

Fellow wrestler Mariah May responded warmly, saying, “I’m waiting for you 🩷 Us against the world, Mina 👑”

この部屋で、たくさんの想いと向き合った。

簡単な道じゃなかったけど、それでも進んで来られた。

これからも、何があっても負けない。 いよいよ。行ってきまぁす。

Monty Brown, also known as “The Alpha Male,” is in Detroit for AEW Dynamite. He was spotted posing for a photo with his longtime friend Jeff Jarrett, which was shared on social media.