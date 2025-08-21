Will Ospreay revealed that he has not been medically cleared to compete at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, which is why his upcoming bout will carry a Lights Out stipulation.

Ospreay kicked off Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite with a promo, explaining that although he’s slated to team with Hiroshi Tanahashi, Darby Allin, Kota Ibushi, and Kenny Omega against Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Gabe Kidd, and the Young Bucks on Sunday’s pay-per-view, he hasn’t been cleared for in-ring action.

He added that the Lights Out stipulation in the cage match removes AEW’s official responsibility for the contest, and vowed to give everything he has inside the ring — even if he isn’t the same afterward.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door streams live on pay-per-view this Sunday from London.

Robbie X, Clark Connors, and Drilla Moloney crossed over from NJPW to AEW on this week’s Dynamite. The trio showed up during Wednesday night’s episode, joining Gabe Kidd in a wild brawl that pulled in the Death Riders and much of the AEW roster. Robbie, Connors, and Moloney primarily clashed with The Opps during the melee.

All three, along with Kidd, are members of the Bullet Club War Dogs.

DARBY ALLIN CLEARS THE DANCE FLOOR!#AEWDynamite is on TBS and HBO Max pic.twitter.com/N0klMjMbOK — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) August 21, 2025

Following the announcement that WWE’s deal with ESPN will begin earlier than expected, AEW content appears to have been removed from ESPN’s website.

Until now, ESPN’s pro wrestling section featured both WWE and AEW content, with archived pages for each company. At present, however, the AEW link redirects to a “Page error. Go to the homepage” message.

It’s unclear if this is a technical issue or an intentional change. Notably, AEW articles can still be found through search for now — but if those disappear, it will signal the removal is deliberate.

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Collision below:

* The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) vs. Paragon (Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly)

* Max Caster’s open challenge

* Hiromu Takahashi, Scorpio Sky, Dante Martin & Darius Martin vs. The Don Callis Family (Hechicero, Josh Alexander, Rocky Romero & Lance Archer)

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Tomohiro Ishii