— Nearly a month after making his AEW debut on the August 14th episode of Collision, former TNA wrestler Ace Austin took to social media to address fans’ questions about his absence from AEW TV.

Austin posted a cryptic tweet about his future in the company. He wrote,

“Always an Ace up my sleeve. Patience is a virtue; you must know how to play the cards right. It’s not a game of chance when you make your own luck. Not if.. but when. #INEVITABLE”

Austin was featured in a vignette on the September 6th episode of AEW Collision and appeared on AEW’s “Unrestricted” podcast and the Bronami Code gaming show.

You can check out Austin’s tweet below:

Always an Ace up my sleeve.🃏♠️ Patience is a virtue; you must know how to play the cards right. It’s not a game of chance when you make your own luck. Not if.. but when. #INEVITABLE pic.twitter.com/jVSKulNyut — Ace Austin 🤘🏼♠️ エース・オースティン (@The_Ace_Austin) September 26, 2025

— AEW is dealing with several top stars being out of action, but Kenny Omega is reportedly expected to return “soon.” According to a report from Wrestling Observer Radio, Omega’s comeback is on the horizon as the company manages multiple absences.

Currently sidelined are Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland due to injuries, while Toni Storm appears to be taking a short break as hinted by Harley Cameron on this week’s episode of Dynamite. Adam Copeland also revealed in a segment with Christian Cage that he will be stepping away for a while.

Omega was last seen on the September 3rd episode of Dynamite, where he was stretchered out after taking a brainbuster on the apron from Kyle Fletcher. He later explained that his absence was planned in order to undergo “specialized hospital visits and work that had been scheduled for a year.”

Meanwhile, Copeland’s time off is said to be for filming the next season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

— Luther hasn’t appeared alongside Toni Storm on AEW television in some time, but a new report has shed light on his status. Storm’s butler was last seen at AEW All In: Texas.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Luther remains with AEW. While the reason for his absence from TV is unclear, he has been working behind the scenes as a producer and coach “for quite a while.” It’s not known which matches he’s specifically been involved with, as AEW’s producer assignments are harder to track compared to WWE’s.

— A new update brings positive news on Jonathan Gresham following the two strokes he suffered last month.

As we previously reported, the AEW and TNA alumnus announced on August 5th that he would be stepping away to recover. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Gresham is expected to be cleared for in-ring action within the next few weeks.

When announcing his condition, Gresham shared:

“I’ve had a lot of tests run but everything has come back clean. They’re not sure what happened, and the only thing they said was it could have been a possible complication from a bad case of COVID I had a couple of weeks ago. They said we may never know the exact reason.”

We continue to send our best to Gresham as he works toward returning to the ring.