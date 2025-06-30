A troubling update has emerged regarding former AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy. According to a report from Fightful Select, Cassidy is expected to be out of action for an extended period due to concerns that he may have suffered a torn pectoral muscle.

Sources indicate that Cassidy’s in-ring return is not anticipated anytime soon. While the injury may sideline him for a significant stretch, there is still a chance he could appear on AEW programming in a non-wrestling role during his recovery.

Cassidy’s last match took place on the March 19, 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite, where he competed in a four-way bout against Ricochet, Mark Davis, and “Speedball” Mike Bailey. A torn pec is a serious injury that often requires surgery and a lengthy rehab process, which would explain his ongoing absence from AEW television.

Cassidy has been one of AEW’s most popular and dependable stars, known for his distinct character and consistent performances. His absence continues to be felt across AEW’s weekly shows, and as of now, no definitive timetable has been provided for his return.

MJF has some sharp words for AR Fox.

Ahead of this Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF is set to compete in a high-stakes fatal four-way match against Anthony Bowens, Brody King, and AR Fox. The winner will secure the number two spot in the Men’s Casino Gauntlet match at AEW All In next month.

Taking to social media on Monday, MJF didn’t hold back, mocking AR Fox’s reaction to the match announcement and declaring that Fox “belongs in catering.”

Yeah let’s go back to catering where you belong. Your ass is mine!!!!! https://t.co/QTbVR1nYxV — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) June 30, 2025

Mercedes Mone has reached a major milestone in her reign as AEW TBS Champion, officially hitting 400 days with the title. Her reign is now the second-longest in the championship’s history, placing her just 109 days away from surpassing Jade Cargill’s record. Mone originally captured the title on May 26, 2024, at Double or Nothing.

Her next defense is set for this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, where she’ll go one-on-one with Mina Shirakawa. From there, Mone is set to challenge Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship at All In: Texas.

In addition to her AEW success, Mone currently holds three other titles – the EWA Women’s Championship, the CMLL World Women’s Championship, and the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship.