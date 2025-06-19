Will Ospreay competed at AEW Grand Slam: Mexico despite receiving the heartbreaking news of his grandfather’s passing.

Ospreay shared the news on Twitter, thanking fans for their support during this difficult time.

At the event, he teamed with Swerve Strickland and the Opps in a thrilling ten-man tag match against The Beast Mortos & the Death Riders. The bout ended with Jon Moxley scoring the win for his team, pinning Strickland with a handful of tights.

Moxley is set to defend the AEW World Championship against ‘Hangman’ Adam Page at AEW All In: Texas.

All of us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com extend our deepest condolences to Will Ospreay and his family.