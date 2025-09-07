— It looks like the “Mad King” could be on his way back to AEW. During a backstage promo on this week’s episode of AEW Collision, Big Bill took aim at Eddie Kingston.

Bill recalled hitting “rock bottom” in Philadelphia, claiming that the city mocked him and showed its “true colors.” He said that since then, he’s gotten into the best shape of his life and is enjoying the strongest run of his career. Bill credited his turnaround to being from New York City, “where real tough people are made,” before challenging a fellow New Yorker he dismissed as only pretending to be tough — Eddie Kingston.

Kingston has been sidelined since May 2024 with multiple leg injuries. Just last month, he revealed he still had not been cleared to return.

— Dalton Castle made his return to television on the September 6 episode of AEW Collision.

In a vignette, The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum) were shown training in the woods when they suddenly realized they weren’t alone. After spotting a couple of Boys, Dalton Castle appeared, prompting the line – “Dalton… you son of a b*tch.”

Castle simply responded, “Let’s go break some hearts.”

The former ROH World Champion had been out of action since July 2024 with a bicep injury. While a teaser for his comeback aired on ROH TV in June, no further follow-up was provided until now.

— Daniel Garcia has hit a breaking point following his latest loss to Jon Moxley on AEW Collision.

On this week’s episode of AEW Collision, Garcia issued a challenge to Moxley for a rematch set for September 6. During that bout, Garcia pushed the former AEW World Champion to the limit, creating several moments where victory seemed within reach. Ultimately, however, Moxley managed to outwrestle him and secure the win.

After the match, Marina Shafir applauded Garcia’s effort, while Daddy Magic attempted to offer support. Garcia, clearly frustrated, asked for space. When Tony Schiavone approached for an interview and praised his performance, Garcia took the microphone and delivered a blunt message – after five years of consistently putting on strong matches, he’s realized that sometimes being “good” simply isn’t enough.

— Toni Storm has declared that she’s ready to go completely unhinged at AEW All Out 2025.

On this week’s episode of AEW Collision, Storm issued a challenge for a four-way AEW Women’s Championship match against Kris Statlander, Jamie Hayter, and Thekla.

Earlier in the night, Storm teamed with Mina Shirakawa, Statlander, and Harley Cameron to defeat Megan Bayne & Triangle of Madness (Thekla, Julia Hart, & Skye Blue). After the bout, Triangle of Madness jumped Storm and Statlander, only for Hayter to run out and even the odds.

— Kyle Fletcher has set his sights on the AEW World Championship.

On this week’s episode of AEW Collision, Fletcher laid down a challenge to reigning champion Hangman Page for a clash at AEW All Out.

Fletcher reminded fans that All Out was where Hangman once failed in his first world title attempt, noting that it took him years to finally capture the gold. He vowed to make history himself by becoming the first wrestler to hold both the AEW TNT Championship and the AEW World Championship at the same time.

With Swerve Strickland, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega currently sidelined, Fletcher declared that he’s the one stepping up to fill the void at the top.

The match has not yet been made official, but Fletcher has already sent a violent message—dropping Hangman with a brainbuster onto an open chair on Dynamite, and later driving Kenny Omega through a table with a brainbuster off the apron.

— Darby Allin and Jon Moxley are set to settle their score in brutal fashion at AEW All Out 2025.

On this week’s episode of AEW Collision, Moxley — fresh off his win over Daniel Garcia — addressed the crowd, questioning what wrestlers like Allin and Garcia think they’re taking from him that they don’t already have. He then declared that he would put Allin “in the ground” at All Out, officially accepting Allin’s challenge from August 27.

AEW later confirmed the stipulation: Moxley and Allin will collide in a Coffin Match in Toronto. Notably, this will be the first Coffin Match of Moxley’s career.

— MJF celebrated his wedding by sabotaging Mark Briscoe’s chance at the AEW TNT Championship on this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

Briscoe was in the middle of a high-stakes match with Konosuke Takeshita, where victory would have earned him a title shot against Kyle Fletcher. As Briscoe climbed to the top rope, “The Salt of the Earth” appeared and shoved him down, leaving Takeshita free to secure the win.

Afterward, MJF and Briscoe threw down in the ring until security pulled them apart. Grabbing a mic, the former AEW World Champion told Briscoe to pick the match, the time, and the place. Briscoe responded that he’d see the newlywed at AEW All Out on September 20 — but kept the stipulation close to the chest.

— And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite below:

* Hangman Page vs. Josh Alexander

* Mercedes Mone & Emi Sakura vs. Riho & Alex Windsor

* Ricochet vs. Shelton Benjamin

* Bryan Danielson joins AEW Dynamite commentary team full-time.