Australian standout Xena appears to be on the verge of a major career shift, with her run in World Wonder Ring STARDOM reportedly winding down, and WWE potentially looming as her next destination.

Xena is officially set for her final match with STARDOM on July 8, where she will go one-on-one with HANAKO in what is expected to mark the end of her current chapter in Japan.

According to one source, there is growing belief among sources within both WWE and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide that Xena is likely to sign with WWE once she fulfills her remaining obligations overseas.

On the personal side, Xena is currently in a relationship with Daga, who recently made his return to AAA as part of the revived Los Perros del Mal faction. He was also involved in the post-show chaos on last week’s AAA event, where the group targeted El Grande Americano during a surprise attack angle.

(H/T: False Finish HQ)